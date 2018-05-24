Student-athletes honored during YMS Sports Awards

Yearling Middle School held its end-of-the-year Sports Awards Ceremony on May 21 in the YMS media center to recognize athletes on the soccer, volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball teams during the 2017-18 school year.

YMS athletic director Lori Bandi spoke shortly before the ceremony and thanked all the students and parents who participated and supported the multiple sports programs this year.

“One of the great parts of middle school are the sports,” said Ms. Bandi. “And being able to watch these kids play, sometimes for over three years, is really special.”

The YMS volleyball team had an outstanding year, going undefeated through their season. The team received a banner to hang in the YMS gymnasium acknowledging their accomplishment. Volleyball coach Kellyann Campbell gave all of the credit for the undefeated year to her team.

“I’ve been so blessed to have not only a great group of girls but a great group of parents as well,” said Ms. Campbell. “We went 20-0 this year, but I really can’t take any of the credit. These girls worked their butts off.”

On the volleyball team, Kaitlyn Brewer was awarded Most Improved, with Second Most Improved going to Lauren Raulerson. Kirsten Kennedy was named MVP, and the Yearling Award went to team captains Madison Hargraves and Callie Rucks.

Yearling soccer coach Erick Rios, whose team was also undefeated this year, congratulated his players on a successful season. Nicolas Ramos was named Best Defensive Player Martin Mederos was named Best Offensive Player; Most Improved went to Brendon Santiago,;and Pablo Betancurt was named MVP.

In boys basketball, Trey Williams was given the GPA Award, Lindon Mingo won Highest Point Total, while Vincent Fennell was awarded Assist Leader. Boys basketball coach Luke Borcherding also gave a Legacy Award to Jorge Arias, Chris Lopez, Vincent Fennel, Will Rivero and Brandon Santiago.

In girls basketball, head coach Erin Perman awarded Most Improved to Mamie McCoy, Defensive Player of the Year to Justice Shanks, the Yearling Award to Brianna Johnson and MVP to Jasmine Shanks.

Athletic director Bandi also announced that next year the school would return to playing in a conference, which means teams in each sport will now have their own tournament to compete in at the end of their season.