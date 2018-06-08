Shockwaves swim team starts new season

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Shockwaves summer swim team will has its first meet of the season scheduled for June 9 at Riviera Beach.

Shockwaves coach Jack Boon has high hopes for the team this year.

“I’m very proud of the work these young athletes have put forth,” said Boon. “The hours of practice have really made a difference and it shows in every stroke. I know they will perform well and show the coastal community what we can do.”

Boon shares coaching duties with his two assistant coaches, Aubrie Reister and Michael Muros.

“Coach Aubrie and coach Michael have been indispensable to the process of preparing the swimmers for the meet on Saturday,” Boon continued. “I cannot express my gratitude enough for their assistance.”

Both Reister and Muros are former members of the Shockwaves, and former members of the Okeechobee High School swim team where their swimming skills set school records.

Both are OHS Class of 2016 graduates who home from college for the summer.

“I feel like this year we’re showing a lot of progress,” explained Muros. “We’ve had a great turnout for practice every single morning. We start at 6 a.m., and I know that getting up that early to swim is hard, but a lot of kids are sticking with it. The kids are loving it. The entire team is excited for this meet on Saturday and I think we’re going to do really well.”

This will be the second year Boon and his assistant coaches have handled coaching duties for the team and Muros thinks things will run even smoother now that they have some experience under their belt.

“Last year was definitely a learning experience for all of us,” Muros said. “We were all new at it, but we got a lot of progress made last year. We had a lot of new members as well and they are back again this year. Our coaching staff is really catching our pace this year in terms of getting things done.”

Muros gave credit to Reister for her work on helping plan things for the team while head coach Boon is away getting training to become a new school resource officer in the Okeechobee County School District. Boon was a detective with the Okeechobee City Police before making the move to resource officer in order to help ensure every school has at least one officer on site following the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

“I’m proud of each and every member of the Okeechobee Shockwaves swim team,” Boon concluded.