Okeechobee wrestling tops Treasure Coast

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School wrestling team won their dual against Treasure Coast 39-29 on Feb. 6. The victory makes them 16-6 in duals for the regular season.
Head coach Bruce Jahner and his wrestlers will now prepare for districts on Feb. 16 at Jensen Beach, with wrestling starting at 5 p.m.
“I’m pleased with the way this dual turned out against Treasure Coast,” said Jahner. “We had the flu bug going around, and we had a few kids who couldn’t wrestle tonight. So we had to move some people around and our first three weight classes were true freshmen.”
The wrestling team also honored their three seniors from the class of 2018 on Feb. 6, Blake Everett, Justin Drawdy and Kallen Pineiro. Each of the three wrestlers were presented with a plaque thanking them for their time spent with the wresting team.
“It’s tough every year to say goodbye to them,” Jahner explained. “I’ve been with most of these kids since elementary school. So to be able to see them grow, develop and keep just working, it’s huge. We’ve traveled a lot and done things as a team, and not just wrestling, but fishing trips and what not. It’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to them.”
Pineiro won the rookie of the year award as a freshman and returned to win the team MVP in 2015.
The team will now enjoy the rest of the week off before beginning to prepare for districts on Feb. 16.
“Overall with the way they’ve wrestled for the last few weeks,” said Jahner, “we’re really starting to come together. They work hard, and I’m very pleased with that. We’re at that point in the season where everybody is a little short with each other, because we’ve been doing this now for four and a half months. But if we can just keep our momentum rolling into districts, that’s going to be big for us.”
Jahner, who is in his 21st year of coaching the wrestling team, and his wrestlers will first try to grapple the flu bug this week, so that everyone is 100 percent for districts.