Okeechobee High School baseball team brings home Blue Streak Tournament trophy

SEBRING – The Okeechobee High School Brahman baseball team roared past their competition in the Sebring Blue Streak tournament that took place March 12-14 in Sebring, capping off three back-to-back wins to bring home the Blue Streak Tournament trophy.
On March 12, at the onset of the tournament, the Brahmans were faced with a formidable foe in the Hardee Wildcats, who were coming off an appearance in the 5A regional final championship in 2017. The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but their lead was short-lived as Okeechobee responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second.
Hardee never regained the lead, and the Brahmans went on to win 6-4.
OHS senior Sean Osceola pitched nine strikeouts over seven innings, and senior Koby Chapman led the team with two RBIs.
The following day, March 13, Okeechobee faced the Spruce Creek Hawks, who were on a four-win streak coming into the game against the Brahmans and had just topped DeSoto County 11-1 during the first day of the tournament.
OHS pitcher Ethan Durfee and the Brahman defense shut down the Spruce Creek bats, with Durfee throwing four strikeouts in four innings. Deven Tedders and Sean Osceola led the team with two hits in the Brahmans 4-2 victory over the Hawks.
The third and final day of the tournament saw Okeechobee squaring off against the home team Sebring Blue Streaks in the championship game, who had already defeated Madison County and DeSoto County the previous two days.
The game got off to a rough start after Sebring went up 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning while Okeechobee struggled early to bring runners home.
But after those two runs early in the game, the Blue Streaks were held scoreless by the Brahman defense. Meanwhile, Okeechobee’s bats started connecting, leading to an avalanche of runs in the second half of the game. The fourth and fifth inning saw the Brahmans bring home two runs in each to take a 4-2 lead. A one-run sixth followed by a three-run seventh gave Okeechobee a comfortable 8-2 victory.
The Sebring home crowd could do nothing but watch as Okeechobee took the championship right from under their noses in their home tournament.
Ozzy Osceola, Jared Joyner and Brady Markham all had two hits, and O. Osceola and Markham both had two RBIs in the championship game.
The Brahmans now move on to play American Heritage on March 21 at 7 p.m. at Okeechobee High School.