Okeechobee High School Baseball Team beats Martin County Tigers 2-1

MARTIN COUNTY — The Okeechobee Brahmans baseball team pulled off an upset against their rival Martin County Tigers in the regional semi-finals on May 18, beating them 2-1.

Senior Koby Chapman hit a two run home run in the top of the fourth inning, and pitchers Sean Osceola and Mason Adams combined to hold the explosive Tigers offense to only one run. It’s a bit of sweet revenge for the Brahmans who lost to Martin County back in the district championship on May 3.

Now the Tigers season is over and the Brahmans will move on to face Doral Academy in the regional final with a chance to go to the state championship on the line. Doral is coming off a 5-2 victory over Pembroke Pine Charter on May 15.

Okeechobee plays Doral Academy at 7 p.m. on May 22 in Miami.

