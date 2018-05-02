Okeechobee Brahmans knock out Jensen in playoffs

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee pitchers Sean Osceola and Mason Adams combined to shut down the top-seeded Jensen Beach Falcons 2-0 in the 7A district 13 semi-finals on April 30.
Coming into the game, the Falcons were a perfect 6-0 in their division, beating Okeechobee twice this year. Jensen Beach won their last game with Okeechobee by double digits, and with the Brahmans dropping the final three games of their season it appeared the Falcons had an easy path to the district championship.
But the stellar pitching effort by S. Osceola and Adams quashed any hope the Falcons had of running up the score on Okeechobee. Together the pair had zero walks, nine strike-outs and allowed only five hits in eight innings.
On the mound for Jensen Beach was their ace pitcher Lyon Richardson. Richardson, who has verbally committed to play for the University of Florida, allowed only one hit in seven innings and struck-out seven batters.
Both teams were tied 0-0 in the top of the eighth when the Falcons made the change at pitcher to Zach Miller. Brahman Jared Joyner led off at the plate and popped Miller’s first pitch into right field for a single. Miller was able to strike-out the next two Brahmans batters, however, Jeremiah Guyton was able to draw a walk which put Okeechobee runners on first and second.
Deven Tedders stepped to the plate facing two outs with Okeechobee’s playoff hopes resting on his bat. After a wild pitch by Miller allowed the Brahmans to advance their runners to second and third base, Tedders set up to bunt the next pitch to try and score a runner and give the Brahmans the lead.
Tedders bunt popped straight up between the Jensen pitcher and catcher, but neither were able to grab it in time, allowing a Brahman base runner to score and give Okeechobee the lead 1-0.
A wild pitch by Miller let another run sneak in and increased Okeechobee’s lead to 2-0. But Jensen still had the chance to stop the scrappy Brahmans from ending their season in the bottom of the eighth.
Jensen had a runner on second base and only one out and was threatening to tie the game, but Adams was able to strike out the next two Falcon batters and send the Brahmans to the district championship on May 3.
Okeechobee will now face the winner of the other semi-final, either Martin County or South Fork. The outcome of that game was not decided by the time this paper went to print.
Okeechobee competes for a district title at 7 p.m. on May 3 in Martin County.