OHS wrestling team pins South Fork; prepares for district dual

The OHS wrestling team defeated South Fork 54-12 at Okeechobee High School on Dec. 6.
Okeechobee coach Bruce Jahner was proud of the way his younger wrestlers performed in the match.
“We’re still in that learning stage,” said Jahner. “We have a lot of new kids. Overall we only have three seniors on the team and we have about 10 freshmen on the team. So half of our team are going to be freshman or kids who have never been on the mat. Each week we’ll try to make progress. We learned a little bit during this match and we’ll learn a little bit each day and try to be improved so that when we get to the end of the season we can get to district regional and qualify for state tournament.”
Following their match against South Fork, the Brahman varsity team traveled to Titusville on Dec. 8 and 9 for an 11-team round-robin tournament.
Okeechobee had 10 matches in the two-day event, five on Dec. 8 and five on Dec. 9. The Brahmans placed eighth overall.
Today, the Brahmans hosted the district 14 duals at Okeechobee High School. The top two finishers will travel to Palm Bay for the regional duals. From there top finishers go to the state duals in Kissimmee.
And finally on Dec. 16, the Brahmans will host the annual Battle on the Lake JV Tournament, with teams from Kissimmee, Sarasota and around the area competing. The tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the OHS gymnasium.
“Every year our goal is to win the district,” said Jahner. “And we’re always trying to get kids into the state tournament. That’s our first and main goal. Overall we’re pretty excited. The young kids are starting to come along, the juniors and seniors are also starting to pick up. We’re still making some little mistakes, but other than that we’re OK.”