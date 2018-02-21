OHS Lady Brahmans knock down Jensen Beach Falcons

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Lady Brahmans softball team defeated the Jensen Beach Lady Falcons 7-3 in their game held on Feb. 16 at Okeechobee High School.
OHS softball head coach Mary Huff, while satisfied with the outcome, is looking for her team to start games more aggressively.
“I was happy with the girls and the way they performed,” said Huff. “We didn’t come out as strong as I would like to in the beginning, we just kind of stayed even with them for a long time before deciding to win the game. We need to set the standard for the game a little bit earlier, and that’s something we’ve talked about. We have a few kinks to work out, but ultimately we’re 2-0 right now and we’re 2-0 in the district.”
The Lady Brahmans and Lady Falcons remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Okeechobee was able to hang four runs on the Jensen defense. A beamer into the gap in center right field by OHS sophomore Janel Aponte got the Lady Brahmans their last run of the inning, allowing junior Lauren Bostwick to round third base and get home.
Two errors by Okeechobee in the top of the fifth allowed Jensen to put two runs of their own on the board. The Lady Falcons were able add another one in the sixth inning, but the Lady Brahmans were able to put up three more runs in that same timespan to secure the victory.
The win brings the Lady Brahmans to 2-0 after previously defeating the Martin County Lady Tigers 6-3 on Feb. 15.
During that game, both the Lady Brahmans and Lady Tigers had remained tied at three after both teams brought runners home in the third inning. It wasn’t until a dramatic three-run inning at the top of the seventh followed by the Lady Brahmans holding Martin County scoreless in the bottom of the seventh that Okeechobee came away with the victory.
OHS senior Jillian Crosby led the team in batting with an average of .667, while senior Megan Hargraves and a stolen base as well as pulling off a double play with Jillian Crosby.
Hargraves recently signed a letter of intent to play for the University of South Florida after high school.
Okeechobee is coming off a district championship in 2017, that saw them defeat district rival South Fork. However, just two weeks later the Lady Brahmans would lose to South Fork in the regional semifinals, cutting short their quest for a state championship.
“Anytime we lose to South Fork it’s frustrating,” explained Huff. “They’re our biggest rival.
Beating them for the district championship was great, but it was also bittersweet when they put us out and ended our season early. I told the girls that we have a target on our back and they’re coming for us, but we’re looking to go back to back as district champs and hopefully go a little further this time. The girls are ready for that challenge.”
Okeechobee will face South Fork again on Mar. 3 at 5 p.m. at Okeechobee High School.
But first the Lady Brahmans will face the Glades Day Lady Gators on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. at Okeechobee High School. Glades Day is coming off a 2017 season that saw them make it all the way to the state semifinals.