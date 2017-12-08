OHS Lady Brahmans continue win streak

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahman basketball team continued its win streak on Dec 5, defeating the DeSoto County Lady Bulldogs, 58-25.
The victory caps off a four-win streak following Okeechobee’s loss in the season opener to Vero Beach.
Okeechobee beat Glades Day 59-8 on Nov. 28, Port St Lucie 65-31 on Nov. 30, and Bayside 61-43 on Dec. 4.
During the win streak, the Lady Brahmans put up some impressive stats, with OHS junior Caroline Sweat averaging 9.7 points per game, which puts her at eighth for the most points per game in the district. In the Port St, Lucie game alone she put up 18 points.
Sweat leads the team with 29 points, while sophomore Alkeecia Clayton and junior Alica Fudge each have 23 points so far in the season.
OHS senior Jaqiesha Jones is leading the team in rebounds with 39. Which puts her at third in the district, behind Eau Gallie senior Kristen Hagy and Heritage senior Nydia Lampkin.
Defensively, OHS junior Alica Fudge and senior Dymond Wiggens both lead the Lady Brahmans with 14 steals each. Averaging 4.7 steals per game, they’re both tied for second in the district for most steals with OHS junior Caroline Sweat not far behind in fourth with an average of four steals per game.
Now the Lady Brahmans are preparing to face the Sebastian River Lady Sharks on Dec. 8 at Sebastian River High School.
The Lady Sharks come into the game at 1-2, losing to Lincoln Park Academy and Palm Bay while winning at Jensen Beach on Dec. 5 by a score of 32-25.
But despite their record thus far in the 2017 season, Sebastian River should still be a tough game for the Lady Brahmans as the Lady Sharks are coming off an appearance in the regional quarterfinals in the 2016 season. And, Sebastian River defeated Okeechobee last year 65-44, as well as in the 2015 season by a score of 60-17.
The Okeechobee Lady Brahmans will look to stop Sebastian River’s winning streak against them, while maintaining their own win streak this season in their game on Dec. 8.