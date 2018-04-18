OHS Brahmans beat Lincoln Park Academy

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Brahmans varsity baseball team won its game against Lincoln Park Academy in dramatic fashion on April 12, winning 2-1 on the back of a walk-off single by Jarrett Faulkner.
The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth as the Brahmans stepped to the plate. Both Ozzy Osceola and Koby Chapman were able to single in their at-bats to put runners on first and second base. Jared Joyner then successfully pulled off a sacrifice bunt that advanced O. Osceola to third base.
Then, on a 1-0 count, Faulkner connected on a grounder to the Lincoln Park shortstop that brought home O. Osceola and secured the win for Okeechobee.
Lincoln Park had came into the game against Okeechobee on a three-win streak, beating Central 2-0 and clobbering Westwood and Glades Central by double digits, 11-0 and 17-0 respectively.
Faulkner and O. Osceola both had RBIs in the game, and Brady Markham pitched seven innings. Markham threw 18 first pitches for strikes and struck out a total of three batters on the night.
Okeechobee and Lincoln Park Academy will face each other one more time this season, on April 26 at Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce.
But first Okeechobee will be playing the Melbourne High School Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on April 20 at Okeechobee High School.
Melbourne comes into the game with a 13-8 record, going an impressive 7-1 in their 7A District 6. The Bulldogs were on a four-win streak before losing 2-0 against Rockledge on April 16.
Okeechobee was able to beat Melbourne in their game last year, 4-2. Koby Chapman and Mason Adams each had a hit during that game while Sean Osceola had a hit as well as an RBI.
The Brahmans will be attempting to bounce back after losing 6-0 to the Martin County Tigers on April 13. Okeechobee couldn’t overcome Martin County’s stellar pitching during the game, with Tigers pitcher Alex Albertini throwing nine strikeouts over six innings.