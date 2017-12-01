OHS boys soccer unplug the Suncoast Chargers, continue win streak

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Brahman soccer team continued its win streak on Wednesday, Nov. 29, with a 2-0 win over the Suncoast High School Chargers.
The win extends the Brahmans’ winning streak to four after they previously beat Central 3-2 on Nov. 17, Benjamin 2-0 on Nov. 21 and blew out Inlet Grove 8-0 on Nov. 27.
OHS senior Javier Hernandez scored the two Brahman goals in the game, while sophomore Antiono Vega nearly had a goal of his own after a corner kick that bounced off a defender’s leg.
Okeechobee coach Lonnie Sears was happy with his team’s performance, both in the Suncoast game and on the season as a whole.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” he said, explaining: “I mean, it’s been a tough year. I expected to be down at this point. These guys on our team work hard. You could see in this game how much pressure they put on Suncoast’s defense. That’s how we have to beat teams.”
The Brahmans played aggressively in the game, and the Suncoast defense eventually couldn’t keep up with Okeechobee’s attack. After Hernandez’s second goal, the Chargers’ goalie laid on the ground for 30 seconds to a minute, not moving — but not because he was injured, just out of frustration and exhaustion.
Okeechobee’s record now sits at 4-1, with the Brahmans’ only loss coming in the season opener against Forest Hill on Nov. 16. The Brahmans previously had lost to Suncoast last year by a score of 4-2, with their last win coming in the 2015 season.
The Brahmans now move on to face the Lake Placid High School Dragons at 6 o’clock tonight at Okeechobee High School.
The Dragons come into the game at 0-3-1, with losses coming from Sebring, Winter Haven and Mulberry, and their tie coming in a game with Lake Wales.
Okeechobee previously slayed the Dragons in the 2016 season 5-3, and their only three goals came from Lake Placid senior Carlos Bravo, who had 32 goals for the Dragons that year.
Now that Bravo has graduated, Lake Placid will have to rely on junior Diego Orduna, who leads the Dragons with 12 goals this year, to stop the Brahmans as Okeechobee looks to keep its win streak alive.