OHS basketball team wins district playoff

The Okeechobee High School Brahmans boys basketball team defeated the Eau Gallie Commodores 65-37 in the district quarterfinals game on Wednesday, Feb. 14. With the victory, Okeechobee now moves on to face the Jensen Beach Falcons in the district semifinals. The game will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Heritage High School in Palm Bay at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.
OHS junior Mark Youmans had 19 points in the game, while junior J-Quan Ferrol had 13 rebounds. Brahman basketball head coach Demetre Riles was thrilled with his team’s quick start in the game.
“After the first quarter, the score was 21-8,” explained Riles, “so it was a pretty good start.” Jemal Davis had 10 points and six rebounds in the first half, Mark Youmans was able to hit a couple threes and stay consistent and J-Quan Ferrol had five blocks and four assists. It was just a good team effort. We played good team basketball and took care of business.”
The Brahmans were able to beat Eau Gallie back in the regular season as well, winning their Jan. 19 game 46-41.
Okeechobee’s 2017-18 record now sits at 19-6, which closely mirrors their final record for the 2016-17 season at 22-6. However, the Brahmans have performed much better in district games this season, improving to 5-2 from their 3-3 record in 2016-17.
Now, Okeechobee is preparing to face Jensen Beach in the district semifinal on Feb. 16. The Brahmans have already played Jensen Beach, back on Feb. 2, and beat the Falcons 65-44.
The Falcons went 12-13 during their season and just knocked off the No. 3 seed in the district, South Fork, in impressive fashion, winning 61-52. Jensen Beach senior Triston Morris scored 20 points, while sophomore Emanuel Rogers notched 11 points in the upset.
“Jensen is a well-coached team,” said Riles. “But if we play our game and play well on defense, it should give us a great chance to win.”
If Okeechobee can beat Jensen, the Brahmans will face either Sebastian River or Bayside in the district championship on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Heritage High School. The Brahmans beat Bayside earlier this season 57-48 in their Jan. 26 game. One of Okeechobee’s six losses came from Sebastian River when they played back on Jan. 10. Despite a late fourth-quarter rally that saw the Brahmans put up 20 points, Okeechobee fell to the Sebastian River Sharks 56-49.
If the Brahmans end up facing the Sharks in the district championship and beating them, that regular season loss would definitely sting a lot less.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.