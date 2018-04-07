OHS baseball team strikes out Sebring Blue Streaks

OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee High School Brahman baseball team defeated the Sebring Blue Streaks 3-1 in their game on April 3 at Okeechobee High School.
OHS sophomore Brady Markham got the Brahmans on the board early in the first inning with a double, with Tristan Root and Deven Tedders both bringing a run each as well in the bottom of the second inning.
OHS senior Mason Adams pitched for six innings for the Brahmans, allowing only one run with 12 strike outs. Tedders lead Okeechobee with two hits during the game.
This is the second time this year that Okeechobee has beaten Sebring, with the Brahmans also shutting down the Blue Streaks 8-2 on March 14 in the final game of the Blue Streak Tournament held from March 12-14. In that game, Markham, Ozzy Osceola and Jared Joyner all had two hits, with O. Osceola and Markham both also having two RBIs.
Okeechobee won the Blue Streak Tournament after beating three consecutive teams back to back, Hardee, Spruce Creek and finally Sebring.
The win over Sebring brings the Brahmans to 7-6-1 for the season and comes on the tails of another Okeechobee win back on March 24 against St. Albans.
The Brahmans were tied 2-2 in the St. Albans game in the bottom of the fifth inning until Sean Osceola stepped to the plate and homered on a 0-1 count, bringing in two runs. Okeechobee would hold St. Albans scoreless for the remainder of the game to secure the win 4-2.
Markham pitched four inning for Okeechobee, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out three. S. Osceola went 2-2 at the plate and lead the Brahmans in hits.
Next Okeechobee faces the Palm Beach Gardens Gators on April 7 at 7 p.m. at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School. The Brahmans narrowly defeated the Gators 6-5 when they faced them last year.