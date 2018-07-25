Meet the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars headed to the World Series

OKEECHOBEE — The eight-and-under Okeechobee All-Stars placed second in the state tournament that took place from June 29 through July 4 and earned their spot in the 2018 Dixie Youth World Series.

The team will be making the trip from Okeechobee to Lumberton, N.C. on July 27 to represent Florida in the tournament.

This is the fourth in a series of four articles that Okeechobee News has published leading up to the World Series which introduced the players that make up the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars.

• Carder Stokes aka “Deuce” is 7 years old and in second grade at North Elementary. He plays outfield and his favorite MLB team is the Boston Red Sox. He loves being able to field the ball and his hero is his big brother Lathan.

•Levi Larson is 8 years old and is currently home schooled in the third grade. Although he’s the pitcher for the 8U All-Stars, he likes batting during games the most. His favorite superhero is Arrow and he wants to be an MLB player when he grows up.

• Walt Fortner is 8 years old and attends third grade at Pemayetv Emahakv Charter School. He plays in the outfield and likes both sides of baseball, hitting and fielding. And despite not really watching baseball much on television, he’d like to play the game professionally when he is older.

This concludes the “Meet the Team” series of articles for the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars. In Friday’s edition of Okeechobee News, we’ll have the story of the team’s hard-fought second place finish in the state tournament.

