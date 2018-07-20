Meet the 8U Okeechobee All-Stars headed to the World Series; fundraiser today

OKEECHOBEE — The eight and under Okeechobee All-Stars placed second in the state tournament that took place from June 29 through July 4 and earned their spot in the 2018 Dixie Youth World Series.

The team will be making the trip from Okeechobee to Lumberton, N.C. on July 27 to represent Florida in the tournament.

The Okeechobee 8U All-Stars are hosting a BBQ fundraiser on Friday, July 20. Each dinner costs $10 and includes pulled pork, baked beans, green beans, cookie and a roll. You can drop by the softball fields located at 950 N.W. 23rd Lane between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to order a dinner and help the team pay for the cost of traveling to the World Series.

This is the second in a series of four articles that Okeechobee News will publish leading up to the World Series which introduces the players that make up the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars.

• Matthew Beville is 8 years old and in third grade at North Elementary. He’s the catcher for the 8U All-Stars and says his favorite part of baseball is being able to make plays and hang out with his friends. His favorite MLB teams are the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees with his favorite players being Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Matthew Beville is the catcher for the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars. He wants to be a catcher in the MLB when he grows up and his favorite superheroes are his mom and the Hulk. Special to the Okeechobee News

• EJ McQueen is 9 years old and will be starting fourth grade at South Elementary next month. He’s plays in right-center field and loves batting and the excitement of working hard and getting better. He’d like to be a MLB player when he grows up and his favorite superhero is Batman.

EJ McQueen plays in right-center field for the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars. His favorite MLB team is the Chicago Cubs. Special to the Okeechobee News

•Izaak Alaniz is an 8 year old third grader who attends North Elementary. He’s an outfielder for the 8U All-Stars and says that the experience of playing in the state tournament was awesome. His favorite superhero is the Flash and although he doesn’t have a favorite MLB team or player, he wants to be a professional baseball player when he grows up.

Izaak Alaniz is an outfielder for the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars and is in third grade. Special to the Okeechobee News

This series will continue in Sunday’s paper with three more players from the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars. If you see a few of the players around town raising funds to pay for their trip to the World Series, be sure to wish them luck as they go on to represent both Okeechobee and Florida.

