Meet the 8U Okeechobee All-Stars headed to the World Series

OKEECHOBEE — The eight and under Okeechobee All-Stars placed second in the state tournament that took place from June 29 through July 4 and earned their spot in the 2018 Dixie Youth World Series.

The team will be making the trip from Okeechobee to Lumberton, N.C. on July 27 to represent Florida in the tournament.

This is the third in a series of four articles that Okeechobee News will publish leading up to the World Series which introduces the players that make up the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars.

• Jokoah Spencer is 8 years old and in fourth grade at Central Elementary. He plays first base and his favorite part of baseball is hitting. He says playing in the state tournament was fun, but crazy and a lot of work. His favorite MLB player is Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.

• Cody Clanton Jr. is 8 years old and currently in third grade at Central Elementary. He plays second base and loves playing defense. His favorite MLB team is the San Fransisco Giants and favorite player is his ‘big cousin’ Ryan Lollis, a free agent who has spent time with the Giants as an outfielder.

• John Richards is an 8 year old who attends third grade at Central Elementary. He plays in left field and would like to either be a baseball player or a marine biologist when he grows up. His favorite team is the New York Yankees and favorite superhero is Black Panther.

This series will continue in Wednesday’s paper with three more players from the Okeechobee 8U All-Stars. If you see a few of the players around town raising funds to pay for their trip to the World Series, be sure to wish them luck as they go on to represent both Okeechobee and Florida.