Football around the lake this week

Okeechobee Brahmans defeated Jupiter, 21-20, in the kick-off classic played Aug. 17, 2018.

• The Okeechobee Brahmans open their regular season on the road in Fort Pierce against the John Carroll Catholic Golden Rams on Aug. 24. Similar to the Brahmans, the Golden Rams also have a new head coach this year, Mickey Groody, who was an assistant at Vero Beach in 2017. John Carroll is coming off a 2-7 record in 2017. Both teams won their preseason game the previous week, Okeechobee 21-20 against Jupiter and John Carroll 54-6 against Halifax Academy.

• The Clewiston Tigers will open their season at home against the Fort Myers Green Wave on Aug. 24. Second year Tigers head coach Brad Garret and his team finished with a 5-5 record in 2017. Constant weather delays forced Clewiston to reschedule games all season last year, and it seemed like the Tigers couldn’t get their momentum going because of that. Clewiston will be fielding a young team this year after losing 25 seniors in 2017. They’ll be leaning on their veteran running back senior Trayquan Williams, who ran for 110 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries in their preseason match against Avon Park.

• The Moore Haven Terriers were scheduled to face Jupiter Christian on Aug. 24, but Jupiter forfeited the game giving the Terriers their first win of the season. The Terriers are coming off a historic undefeated regular season in 2017. However, they take the field in 2018 without one of their leaders on the team who was crucial during their undefeated run last year, senior quarterback John Cox. Cox signed on to play football at Colgate University after graduating. Second year head coach Max Manin says he’s aware that people are skeptical of the Terriers pulling off another undefeated season, and he’s using that as motivation for his team.

• The Pahokee Blue Devils will be on the road for their regular season opener in West Palm Beach against Palm Beach Lakes High School on Aug. 24. Pahokee is coming off a 10-3-1 record in 2017 and made the deepest run in the playoffs of all the teams around Lake Okeechobee, losing in the state semifinals to eventual state champions Madison County. The Blue Devils beat Palm Beach Lakes last year 6-2. Pahokee looks to be in good shape for another playoff run as they’ll have veteran running backs Jatarie Washinton and Lavonski Willams back, both in their senior year.

• The Glades Central Raiders open their season in Fort Lauderdale against University High School. The Raiders are coming off a 7-4 season in 2017 and an appearance in the regional semi-finals. Glades Central will be playing for a little revenge on Aug. 24 as University was the team to knock the Raiders out of the playoffs last year.

• The Glades Day Gators will be in Palm Beach Gardens on Aug. 24 facing the Benjamin Buccaneers to open their regular season. Glades Day finished 5-5 in 2017, but managed to sneak into the playoffs where they lost to rival Moore Haven in a thrilling regional semi-final that came down to the final seconds. The Terriers and Gators face each other again on Sept. 28 at Glades Day High School, in what should be an exciting rematch.