The Chobee Wrestling Club attended the first tournament of the club season at Merritt High School on March 31. The club is comprised of 25 youth wrestlers ages 5-13 and 30 middle and high schoolers ages 14-18. With the help and support from the Children Service Council, the club was able to send 20 kids to the tournament. The Chobee Wrestling Club will host the Chobee Challenge on April 7 at 10 a.m. in the Okeechobee High School gymnasium. Admission is free.
