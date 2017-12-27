Brahmans win thriller in overtime against Sebring

OKEECHOBEE — The crowd packed into the Okeechobee High School gymnasium was on its feet in the final seconds of the Brahman game against the Sebring Blue Streaks on Dec. 22.
Okeechobee was down 64-66 to Sebring with five seconds left in the fourth quarter, needing a basket to tie the game.
OHS junior J-Quan Ferrol answered the call, sinking a shot that sent the Brahmans into overtime and caused the crowd to go wild.
Ferrol led the team in scoring with 21 points overall.
The Brahmans would go on to win 77-71, in a overtime period that saw the crowd erupt into cheers over every Sebring turnover and Okeechobee basket.
In contrast to the evenly matched, dramatic end of the game, the early going saw Okeechobee establish and maintain a lead through the first three quarters. At halftime the Brahmans were leading 29-24.
At one point during the third quarter Okeechobee was able to extend it’s lead 44-28, with some help from a couple of three pointers from OHS senior Malcolm Chambers and a raucous slam dunk from Ferrol.
But late in the third quarter the Blue Streaks started mounting their comeback. Led by Sebring junior Norris Taylor, who hit some crucial three pointers late in the game to give his team a shot to win.
Taylor led his team in scoring with 26 points. He also led Sebring with four, three pointers and six free throws made.
Slowly, the Blue Streaks inched their way back into the game and a costly Brahman turnover allowed them to take the lead with 20 seconds left.
Then J-Quan Ferrol responded with his game tying shot, and the Brahmans took care of business in overtime.
OHS sophomore Jemal Davis scored 17 points in the game, with Chambers and junior Tray Anthony both scoring 13. Ferrol and Davis also led the team in rebounds with 17 and 9 respectively.
The win brings Okeechobee to 8-1 on the season, while making them 3-0 while playing at home. Okeechobee has now stacked two wins in a row after losing to Immokalee 76-68 on Dec. 13 and defeating Westwood 55-50 on Dec. 19 at Okeechobee High School.
Next the Brahmans will travel to compete in the Palm Beach Central Holiday Tournament on Jan. 2, with their first opponent being the 8-4 Florida Christian Patriots.