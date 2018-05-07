Brahmans fall to Martin County in championship game

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Brahmans baseball team came up short in the district championship game against Martin County on May 3, falling 4-0 to the Tigers.
Okeechobee was hindered by an impressive effort from Martin County pitcher Alex Albertini, who threw six no-hit innings and finished the night with a one-hit, complete-game shutout. This is the second time the Tigers have earned the district title in three years.
Brady Markham threw two strikeouts and allowed three hits over two innings, Dylan Morris threw three strikeouts and allowed two hits in two innings, and Mason Adams closed for the Brahmans, throwing four strikeouts and allowing one hit over two innings.
Sean Osceola had one hit for the Brahmans, while Jared Joyner also had one hit that was scored as an error on the Martin County defense.
Both the Brahmans and the Tigers will now move on to the regional playoffs.
Okeechobee will face the Dwyer Panthers on May 8 at 7 p.m. at Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens. Dwyer is coming off a District 14 championship game where they defeated West Boca Raton 4-3, capturing their third district title in as many years.
The Panthers were down 0-3 to West Boca heading into the seventh inning, but scored three runs to tie the game. Dwyer then won on a dramatic walk-off double to stun West Boca and secure themselves a home game in the regional round of the playoffs. West Boca will head to Martin County to face the Tigers.
If the Brahmans can get past Dwyer on May 8, they could be facing a rematch against Martin County in the regional semifinal on May 15. And nothing could take the sting out of losing the district title like exacting some revenge on Martin County and knocking the Tigers out of the regional playoffs.