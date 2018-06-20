Brahmans defensive coordinator Ty Smith named head coach

OKEECHOBEE — Longtime Brahman defensive coordinator and assistant coach Ty Smith has been named the new head coach of the football program.

Smith takes over for former head coach Chris Branham who announced his resignation from the program on June 11 to pursue another coaching opportunity in Georgia. The decision to make Mr. Smith the head coach was announced late Monday afternoon on June 18 by Okeechobee High School principal Dylan Tedders.

“I’ve read about horror stories of programs being left this late in the season without a coach,” said Mr. Tedders. “I feel we, at OHS, are lucky to have someone like Ty who is willing to step up and lead a program of which he has been such a vital part of the growth over his football coaching career.”

Mr. Tedders met with Mr. Smith on June 18 to discuss the possibility of taking over the program. Ty reportedly felt that the program was in a good spot with 60 students already coming to summer work-outs.

Mr. Smith already has an academic plan for the students when school opens. He plans to recruit around ten teachers to provide tutoring and mentoring to the student athletes. This would happen immediately after school to ensure academics is a priority and establish the habits of finishing homework before leaving the school campus.

He also has a plan in place for fundraising and a group of parents and supporters that will be willing to assist. There is a core group of returning assistants that have been with the program over the years that will help smooth the transition.

“I asked him if he would be interested in this position long-term and he wasn’t against the possibility,” continued Mr. Tedders. “We can get through this season and reassess the state of the program and make a decision on the best way to proceed.”

“He is comfortable taking over the program and I am comfortable with him in this position.

Players, parents, and supporters are asking ‘who’s coming in to coach’ and the program needs to put this question past them and move forward with the work of preparing.”

Outgoing coach Chris Branham voiced his support of the decision.

“Best decision that could have ever been made for the program and Ty,” said Mr. Branham.

“He is the best coach I know and one of the best men I know.”