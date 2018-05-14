Big O Teen Anglers host tournament on Lake Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE – The Big O Teen Anglers had their April 28 tournament out of Okee-Tantie. The weather was beautiful and our anglers caught quite a few large bass. The biggest bass caught weighed in at 9.90 pounds, caught by Justin Hevey from our 16-19 age group, and Nathan Wilson 11-15 caught a 5-pounder. Way to go, boys!
The anglers had 20 anglers catch 37 bass with a total weight of 81.60 lbs. First place in the 16-19 age group went to Justin Hevey with a great catch of 20.60 lbs., and Tyler Scott placed first in the 11-15 age group with 9.12 lbs. Great catch, boys!
11-15 age group:
First place winner was Tyler Scott, with bass weighing in at 9.12 lbs.
Second place was Wyatt Cannon, with bass weighing in at 9.10 lbs.
Third place was Nathan Wilson, with bass weighing in at 6.80 lbs. and Big Fish bass weighing in at 5 lbs.
16-19 age group:
First place winner was Justin Hevey, with bass weighing in at 20.60 lbs. and Big Fish bass weighing in at 9.90 lbs.
Second place was David Miller, with bass weighing in at 9.40 lbs.
Third place was Daniel Parker, with bass weighing in at 2.14 lbs.
The anglers extend thanks to the following boat captains who volunteered their time to take our youth anglers out for a nice day of fishing: Dan Powell, Robert Haff, Karl Zainitzer, Ian Rodriguez, Steve Wojcieszak, Terry Seabolt, Roger Bohannon, Mitch Mulholland, Billy Ellerbee and Jim Newell.
The anglers also thank the Melette family for providing our after-tournament lunch.