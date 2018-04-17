Big O Teen Anglers compete in tournament

OKEECHOBEE – The Big O Teen Anglers had their March tournament on Saturday, March 31, out of Harney Pond. The weather was beautiful, and the anglers caught quite a few large bass. The biggest bass caught weighed in at 4.36 pounds, caught by David Daniel, with several more not much under that weight.
This month, the group had 24 anglers catch 65 bass with a total weight of 98.77 pounds. First place in the 16-19 age group went to David Daniel with a great catch of 10.18 lbs., and Tyler Scott placed first in the 11-15 age group with 10.57 lbs. Great catch!
In the 11-15 age group:
• First place winner was Tyler Scott with his bass weighing in at 10.57 lbs.
• In second place was Tanner Seabolt with his bass weighing in at 8.95 lbs.
• In third place was Raith Sales with his bass weighing in at 5.47 lbs.
• The big fish was caught by Kyle Zainitzer, with his bass weighing in at 4.23 lbs.
In the 16-19 age group:
• First place winner was David Daniel with his bass weighing in at 10.18 lbs. and his big fish win weighing in at 4.36 lbs.
• Second place went to Taylor Nelson with her bass weighing in at 8.98 lbs.
• Third place went to Alex Figueroa with his bass weighing in at 6.33 lbs.
The anglers thank the following boat captains who volunteered their time to take the youth anglers out for a nice day of fishing: Roger Bohannon, Billy Ellerbee, Terry Seabolt, Robert Haff, Mitch Mulholland, Ian Rodriguez, Jim Newell, Herman Parker, John Sales, Daniel Parker, Mike Zubricky and Karl Zainitzer.
They would also like to thank The Melette family for providing the after-tournament lunch.