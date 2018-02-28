YMS Students of the week
Yearling middle School students of the week for the week of Feb. 26 are: Pod 100: Will Thomas, Madison Hilliard, Sabin Griffis, Kay Arnold, Alex Hernandez, Mia Benitez, Jacob Hernandez, Maritza Alvarado, Grady Pierce, Naila Roman, Brady Seabolt, Jade Martinez, Victor Lopez and Kayla Tariche.
