SES Students of the week

Congratulations to the Students of the Week at South Elementary School for the week of Feb. 9. They are: Brady Williams, Jose Mercado Torres, Brayleigh Barnes, Adrian Valdez, Devin Diehl, Callie Love, Caydence Taylor, Maddilyn Grumbling, Vannia Morales, Allissa Betts, William Martinez Campos, Ausum Allen, Addison Vickers, William Nash, Jesus Ruiz, Jordyne Clay, Darren Ebeling, Mari Jayne Woods, Mallori Norris, Kali Morse, DeashaAnn White, McKenzie Neal, Danielle Forrest, Brandon Mesa, and Rolando Pelayo. Also pictured is Mr. VanCamp, assistant principal.

