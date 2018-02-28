SES Students of the Week

Congratulations to the Students of the Week at South Elementary School for the week of Feb. 16. They are: Kinsley Faulkner, Cerenity Smith, Sydney Reyna, Devin Lattimore, Cassandra Castillo, Lyndon Botello, Hannah Chasse’, Lane Morse, Wyatt Duncan, Logan Kemp, Kaylee Ramsey, Abby Sharpe, Viviana Salazar Rangel, Genesis Estrada Virto, Katie Douglas, Natalie Zarrella, Gabriela Aguirre Garcia, Gracey Broadrick, Issayanna McQueen, Alex Blower, Shane Smith, and Florencio Salazar Rangel. Pictured with our students are Principal, Tracy Downing and Assistant Principal, Bryan VanCamp.
