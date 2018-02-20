SES Students of the Week

Feb 20th, 2018 · by · Comments:

 

Congratulations to the Students of the Week at South Elementary School for the week of Feb. 2. They are: Raylin Durden, Genesis Martinez, Emma Spangler, Willie Jones, Raylan Ferrell, Jose Urvina, Aleiya Rodriguez, Roy Wolf, Ava Campbell, Giselle Arechiga, Wyatte Yates, Lucky Belemonti, Houston Forrester, Glenn Anderson, Gianna Gaucin, Annabelle Forrest, Cole McGee, Kincee Baker, Gabriela Silva, Leann Powell, Adriana Beltran, Novelee Thomas, Bryan Holtkamp, Alton Azcona, Keila Mora, Johnny Johnson, and Mackenzie Smalley.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie