SES Students of the Week

Congratulations to the Students of the Week at South Elementary School for the week of Feb. 2. They are: Raylin Durden, Genesis Martinez, Emma Spangler, Willie Jones, Raylan Ferrell, Jose Urvina, Aleiya Rodriguez, Roy Wolf, Ava Campbell, Giselle Arechiga, Wyatte Yates, Lucky Belemonti, Houston Forrester, Glenn Anderson, Gianna Gaucin, Annabelle Forrest, Cole McGee, Kincee Baker, Gabriela Silva, Leann Powell, Adriana Beltran, Novelee Thomas, Bryan Holtkamp, Alton Azcona, Keila Mora, Johnny Johnson, and Mackenzie Smalley.