SES Students of the Week

Congratulations to the Students of the Week at South Elementary School for the week of March 16. They are: Johanna Martinez, Broc Betts, Braylen Hunsinger, Shyann McCoury, Destini Vazquez Spicer, Maci Richards, Lilly Johnson, Emilee Shorter, Savannah Henson, Kamiyah Ridley, Luke Garcia, Kacyn Vaughan, Colin Heritage, Camryn Jacobs, Juan Carlos Sanchez, James Amman, Jordyne Clay, Nevaeh Russo, Heaven Diaz, Rosalinda Medrano, Rylie Arnold, Da’Nyis Washington, Anthony Smith, Alton Azcona, and Heaven Platt.

