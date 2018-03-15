SES Students of the Week

Mar 15th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Congratulations to the Students of the Week at South Elementary School for the week of March 2. They are: Jaidn Gilman, Sandra Lopez, Emma Spangler, Axel Morales Ponce, Alexa Lattimore, Bryson Sheffield, Mason Staton, Dominic Garcia, Hailey Michel, Braylee Ramsey, Natalia Hernandez, Arianna Fulks, Johnny Martin, John Wilbur, Rachel Thompson, Kimber Ferrell, Eric Cottage, Clayton Oxford, Kacey Pagaduan, Alexzavia Jackson Crowell and Mark Hamilton.

    The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie