SES Students of the month for January

These high flying Eagles earned Student of the Month at South Elementary in January. They are: Yanelisse Leon, Ryan Kennedy, Tationa Thomas, Carson Goodman, Riley Hooper, Arianna Dukate, Chelsea Wooley, Maria Rodriguez, Markus Fisher, Kevin Lein, Aariyanna Henry, Madison Cottage, Payton Smalley, Lexi Morgan, Edgar Fonseca, Jennifer Alarcon Moctezuma, Mareli Alarcon Moctezuma, Mari Jayne Woods, Cheyenne Clauson, Audrey Bolen, Gracey Broadrick, Clayton Oxford, Emily Johnson, and Trinity Prescott. Congratulations, thank you for showing how Eagles soar!
