Schools offer summer meals for children

OKEECHOBEE The Okeechobee County School District will sponsor free meals at numerous summer “BreakSpots” during May, June, July and August. Breakfast and/or lunch will be provided to all children 18 or younger at the following sites:

• Seminole Elementary School, 2690 N.W. 42nd Ave., will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from May 30 to June 28 in the school cafeteria. Children not enrolled in summer school programs must leave the campus after each meal.

• Yearling Middle School, 925 N.W. 23rd Lane, will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from May 30 to July 20 in the school cafeteria. Children not enrolled in summer school programs must leave the campus after each meal.

• Okeechobee High School, 2800 U.S. 441 N., will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from May 30 to August in the school cafeteria. Children not enrolled in summer school programs must leave the campus after each meal.

• Chaka Stars Summer Camp, which meets at Douglas Park, 812 N.E. 16th Ave., will serve breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 11 to July 27. All children not enrolled in the camp must leave the park after each meal.

• The Parks & Recreation Summer Camp, which meets at the Okeechobee Civic Center, U.S. 98 N., will serve breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 11 to July 27. All children not enrolled in the camp must leave the park after each meal.

• Okeechobee Storm Cheer & Dance Camp, which meets at 3328 S.W. 18th St., will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday from June 11 to June 15. All children not enrolled in the camp must leave the building after the meal.