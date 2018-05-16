Placement tests show Okeechobee High School students score higher than state average

OKEECHOBEE — According to a report released by the Florida Department of Education, graduates at Okeechobee High School outscored the average of students enrolling in community colleges across the state on common placement tests. The report shows 83.6 percent of Okeechobee students scored at or above the cutoff score for the writing placement test while across Florida an average of 81 percent of students scored at or above the cutoff score.
In the math placement test, 76.6 percent of Okeechobee students scored at or above the cutoff score, while the average in Florida was 74.7 percent.
The only area where Okeechobee students were below the state average was reading, with 78.6 percent of students scoring at or above the cutoff while the state averaged 83.6 percent.
The report shows a continued trend upward for Okeechobee graduates taking placement tests at Indian River State College (IRSC). For the past three years, graduates have improved their tests scores in all three areas. Graduates scoring at or above the cutoff score in reading, math and writing have increased by close to 10 percent in Okeechobee since 2014.
When compared with high schools in St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties, Okeechobee students who attended IRSC scored better on the entrance exams in mathematics and writing than students from those counties who also attended IRSC.
Being prepared to take college-level coursework is becoming increasingly important since many universities and colleges are not offering courses to prepare students for college-level work and, if they do, those courses do not count toward graduation requirements and may not be covered by scholarships. It’s important for students to enter college ready to take the college-level courses necessary to finish their chosen degree within the credit hour and time period allocated for the degree program.
By being able to take these courses the first semester of their enrollment, students are more likely to graduate from college on time, with less expense. Okeechobee graduates continue to make an impact at their colleges and universities by being prepared to take challenging coursework that awaits them in their post-high school education.