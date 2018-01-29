OMS Students of the Week

These Osceola Middle School students of the week for the week of Jan. 12, celebrated National Pizza Week with some delicious pizza pies courtesy of our friends at Domino’s. Congratulations go to Anthony Mazzucco, Emmabelle Pippin, Jayce Markham, Katelyn Forrester, Andrik Virto and Braeli Pelt.
