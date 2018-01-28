Okeechobee County students compete in Science Fair

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School District held its Science Fair on Jan. 18. More than 250 students from Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee Freshman Campus, Osceola Middle School, and Yearling Middle School participated in the fair. The results are as follows:
In the Categories of Animal Sciences; Behavior and Social Sciences; Biomedical and Health Sciences; Cellular/Molecular Biology and Biochemistry; and Microbiology: Participation: Isbella Amador, Ashley Bowers, Gavin Cashwell, Kendrick Forlifer, Junae Davis, Pyke Dawson, Zerenity Jones, Hailey Korpi, Alize Merchant, Lila Pendarvis, Makaya Whitehead, Kaitlyn Williams, Piper Hans, Simran Merchant, Kase Myers, Florinda Xandrea E. Cea, Marissa Forde, Madison Lamb, Isabella Becerra, Megan Burns, Adam Moore, Kyler Morgan, Lacey Nail, Carson Watford, John Williamson II, Heaven Bast, Hannah Beard, Sarah Dodd, Aubrey Furse, Breannah Garcia, Rachel Hogenkamp, Ashley Sparkman, Matthew Woodham, Kaitlyn Brewer, Jose Cisneros, Tikyra Franklin, Zane Hicks, Caylus Hopewell, Zarina Judilla, Maria Lopez, Cuyler Maxwell, Rylann Maxwell, Alexander Miller, Sara Munoz, Lauren Raulerson, Erik Roman, Ryan Sanchez, Latt Durrance, Maria Jiminez, Elizabeth Maples, Alicia Pacheco-Almaraz, Elyssa Sanches; 3rd Place : Isabella Amador, Gavin Cashwell, Kendrick Forlifer, Lila Pendarvis, Junae Davis, Zerenity Jones, Florinda Xandrea E. Cea, Marissa Forde, Ryan Sanchez, Isabelle Becerra, and Megan Burns; 2nd Place: Ashley Bowers, Makaya Whitehead, Hailey Korpi, Pyke Dawson, Piper Hans, Madison Lamb, Kaitlyn Brewer, Cuyler Maxwell, Alexander Miller, Adam Moore, Ashley Sparkman, and Breannah Garcia; 1st Place: Kaitlyn Williams, Alize Merchant, Simran Merchant, Kase Myers, Zane Hicks, Jose Cisneros, Lauren Raulerson, Rylann Maxwell, John Williamson II, and Sarah Dodd.
In the Category of Chemistry: Participation: Angela Arias, Kaitlyn Broadrick, Tyeika Byrd, Elizabeth Casas, Kara Hawk, Nicholas Hayford, Lillian Henry, Delaney Jones, Emily Land, Kasey Maguire, Crystal Marshall, Stephanie Ortega, Jennifer Salas-Garcia, Lauren Sills, Kamani Smith, Chloe Soriano, Simone Washington, Isaias Aguilar, Seyram Akahoho, Alexis Anaya, Anabella Cardoso, Jasmine Catalan, Shayla Chandler, Anya Collick, Kayla Dean, Jacob Garcia, Dominick Garza, Rafael Garza, Kaitlyn Guerrero, Kayli Guerrero, Angel Herrera, Jacqueline Jaimes, Lynndsey Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Summer Johnson, Rylee Kesner, Anja Koivunen, Kora Lemmermen, Hannah Lewis, Madison Lilley, Kyle Lowe, Reed Mattson, Summer McGalmory, Samuel Melear, Damaris Olivera, Erin Prieto, Teresa Ramirez-Garcia, Conner Rucks, B’ellana Schlosser, Riley Schlosser, John Smet, Lizbeth Soriano, Ayden Spears, Jesshyia Swanson, Leah Sylvander, Anna Velten, Josh Viray, Conner Wendt, Janessa Whidden, Alisa Wingfield, and Virginia Younger; 3rd Place: Nicholas Hayford, Rafael Garza, Kaitlyn Guerrero, Jacob Garcia, Anya Collick, Jacqueline Jaimes, Reed Mattson, and Rylee Kesner; 2nd Place : Elizabeth Casas, Delaney Jones, Crystal Marshall, Jennifer Salas-Garcia, Kamani Smith, Samuel Melear, Kyle Lowe, Erin Prieto, Anna Velten, Leah Sylvander, Kayli Guerrero, Shayla Chandler, Jasmine Catalan, Anabella Cardoso, Alexis Anaya, Lynndsey Johnson, and Angel Herrera; 1st Place : Emily Land, Kara Hawk, Chloe Soriano, Lauren Sills, Isaias Aguilar, Seyram Akahoho, Kayla Dean, Peyton Johnson, Madison Lilley, Conner Rucks, Summer McGalmory, and Damaris Olivera.
In the Category of Earth and Environmental Sciences; Engineering; Environmental Engineering; Intelligent Machines, Robotics and Systems Software; and Mathematics and Computational Sciences: Participation: Kyle Barrett, Haylie Huff, Isabella Johnson, Jillian Kennedy, Mattie Garcia, Saul Antunez, Brighton Bauman, Alexandria Boon, Casen Durrance, Cera Elliott, Xavier Guerrero, Matthew Nguyen, Kirsten Pagaduan, Carmen Ramirez, Raquel Todd, Caysen Campbell, Payton Collins, Taylor Elgin, Abagail Holcomb, Diana Rodriguez-Gomez, April Salva, Brett Shockley, Mackenzie Burks, Daisey Campos, Denice Garcia, Anthony Ortiz, Jamimah Smallwood, Gavin Murphy, Brady Seabolt, Latt Durrance, Maria Jiminez, Elizabeth Maples, Alicia Pacheco-Almaraz, and Elyssa Sanchezl 3rd Place: Cera Elliott, Xavier Guerrero, Matthew Nguyen, Carmen Ramirez, Gavin Murphy, Brady Seabolt, Maria Jiminez, and Caysen Campbell; 2nd Place: Jillian Kennedy, Kyle Barrett, Isabella Johnson, Casen Durrance, Saul Antunez, Kirsten Pagaduan, Daisey Campos, Jamimah Smallwood, Latt Durrance, Alicia Pacheco-Almaraz, and Payton Collins; 1st Place: Brighton Bauman, Alexandria Boon, Raquel Todd, Denice Garcia, Elyssa Sanchez, and Abagail Holcomb.
In the Category of Physics: Participation: Ethan Adamo, Solomon Albright, Dayton Buxton, Sonia Delgado, Itzel Guereca, Donielle Harper, Kendall Harrison, Patrick Lehman, Chandler Smet, Kolby Yingling, Brice Anuez, Orlando Arana, AnaMaria Artola, Jose Ascencio, Westyn Boone, Isabela Calvillo, Bridgette Curl, Jasmine Desai, Adriana Duran, Francisco Gomez, Silvia Gomez, Triston Gorney, Gwenyth Gray, Nickolas Hopkins, Michal Jaskot, Zane Keefe, Nova Nichols, Grady Pierce, Tristin Powers, Isai Torres, Estefani Valdez, Elizabeth White, Madelynn Williams, Kody Youngman, and Sofia Zapata; 3rd Place : Solomon Albright, Sonia Delgado, Patrick Lehman, Jasmine Desai, Francisco Gomez, Sofia Zapata, Tristin Powers, Elizabeth White, an. Kody Youngman; 2nd Place : Chandler Smet, Kolby Yingling, Kendall Harrison, Isai Torres, Zane Keefe, Estefani Valdez, and Madelynn Williams; 1st Place: Dayton Buxton, Itzel Guereca, Donielle Harper, Gwenyth Gray, Michal Jaskot, Nickolas Hopkins, and Grady Pierce.
In the Category of Plant Sciences: Participation: Jake Bessey, Chris Cobb, Gracie Gamiotea, Layla Gaucin, Caylie Huff, Dallas Miller, Carlos Mora, Monica Mosso, Aubrey Pearce, Princess Salva, Josef Steiert, Artemio Virto, Gael Calzada, Aleksa Cardona, Aiyanah Cokley, Samantha Fralix, Ruby Garcia, Madison Henry, Laurun Hill, Marissa Jaimez, Summer Jones, Kiersten Kennedy, Callie Rucks, Alejandro Liberato, Melissa Mojica, Jose Monrroy, Laci Prescott, Cesar Ramirez, Roberto Reyes, Reyna Reynoso, William Rivero, Anna San Martin, Adrian Santamaria, Leyton Watford, Joshua Boon, and Emily Hildebrand; 3rd Place : Jake Bessey, Caylie Huff, Josef Steiert, Summer Jones, Aiyanah Cokley, Laci Prescott, Roberto Reyes, Reyna Reynoso, and Laurun Hill; 2nd Place: Dallas Miller, Carlos Mora, Artemio Virto, Samantha Fralix, Ruby Garcia, Marissa Jaimez, Alejandro Liberato, Gael Calzada, Madison Henry, Adrian Santamaria, Anna San Martin, and Leyton Watford; 1st Place: Aubrey Pearce, Princess Salva, Kiersten Kennedy, Callie Rucks, Aleksa Cardona, William Rivero, and Melissa Mojica.
This year, we were fortunate to have several special awards to present. These awards were graciously sponsored by members of our community. The Okeechobee County Farm Bureau sponsored eight $25 awards to the projects that showed outstanding interest in Animal and Plant Sciences. In the Senior Division, the awards went to Princess Salva from OHS, Aubrey Pearce from OHS, Jake Bessey from OFC, and Gracie Gamiotea from OFC. In the Junior Division, the awards went to Isabella Becerra from YMS, John Williamson II from YMS, Cason Campbell from OMS, and Samantha Fralix from OMS. Two $50 awards sponsored by an anonymous donor were awarded to one junior and one senior division student who showed tremendous effort in “doing science” while under less than ideal circumstances. The awards went to Dallas Miller from OHS and Reyna Reynoso from YMS.
Two $20 awards sponsored by an anonymous donor were awarded to one junior animal science project and one junior plant science project. The awards went to John Williamson II from YMS and Aleksa Cardona from YMS.
The following Junior Division students have been selected to attend the Heartland Regional Fair in February. John Williamson II, Sarah Dodd, Zane Hicks, Jose Cisneros, Lauren Raulerson, Rylann Maxwell, Kaitlyn Brewer, Isaias Aguilar, Seyram Akahoho, Kayla Dean, Peyton Johnson, Madison Lilley, Conner Rucks, Summer McGalmory, Damaris Olivera, Denice Garcia, Elyssa Sanchez, Abagail Holcomb, Gwenyth Gray, Michal Jaskot, Nickolas Hopkins, Grady Pierce, Aleksa Cardona, William Rivero, and Melissa Mojica.
The following Senior Division students have been selected to attend the Heartland Regional Fair in February. Kaitlyn Williams, Alize Merchant, Simran Merchant, Kase Myers, Madison Lamb, Emily Land, Kara Hawk, Chloe Soriano, Lauren Sills, Brighton Bauman, Alexandria Boon, Raquel Todd, Isabella Johnson, Dayton Buxton, Itzel Guereca, Donielle Harper, Aubrey Pearce, Princess Salva, Dallas Miller, Carlos Mora, and Artemio Virto.
The last awards of the evening were the Best in Show Awards. These were chosen by a group of judges from the students selected to attend the Regional Fair. The Junior Division Best in Show for Biological Sciences went to John Williamson II from Yearling Middle School and the Junior Division Best in Show for Physical Sciences went to Abagail Holcomb from Yearling Middle School. The Senior Division Best in Show for Biological Sciences went to Aubrey Pearce from Okeechobee High School, and the Senior Division Best in Show for Physical Sciences went to Raquel Todd from OFC.
A special thank you!
There were many people who helped make the science fair possible. The Okeechobee Science Teachers would like to thank Osceola Middle School for hosting the fair, and the many community members who helped judge the projects. In addition, we would like to thank Golden Corral, Domino’s, and Kentucky Fried Chicken for their food donations for our judges. We would also like to thank all of the school administrators and parents that made the Okeechobee Science Fair possible.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.