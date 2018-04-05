Okeechobee County students compete in State Science Fair

These Okeechobee students were selected to represent the Heartland Region at the State Science Fair: (front row, left to right) Kara Hawk, Lauren Sills, Conner Rucks, John Williamson II, and (back row, left to right) Chloe Soriano, Alize Merchant, Lauren Raulerson, Abagail Holcomb and Rylann Maxwell.

 

OKEECHOBEE – During spring break, nine Okeechobee students traveled to Lakeland, to compete in the State Science and Engineering Fair.

Okeechobee County students were part of the Heartland Region, which also included 15 students from Highlands and Hardee counties.

The State Science Fair is the largest academic competition in the state of Florida and this year included over 850 projects. During the three days in Lakeland, the students were able to set-up their projects, go to opening ceremonies, attend all-day judging, go to a mixer at SeaWorld, spend some time at a fun center and attend the awards ceremony.

Several Okeechobee students received awards. These included: Abagail Holcomb from Yearling Middle School, who received a second place award in the category of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and a Certificate and Nomination Packet for Broadcom MASTERS; Rylann Maxwell from Yearling Middle School, who received a $50 cash award from Hernando Regional Science and Engineering Fair for her project in Biomedical and Health Sciences; John Williamson from Yearling Middle School, who received a third-place award in the category of Animal Sciences and a $150 cash award from Florida Agriculture in the Classroom Inc.; and Kara Hawk from Okeechobee High School, who received a $50 cash award from Hernando Regional Science and Engineering Fair for her project in Chemistry.

