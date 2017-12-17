OHS auto-shop dedicated to former teacher Bobby Burk

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Automotive Technology Academy dedicated its auto shop to former teacher Mr. Bobby Burk on Dec. 14.
Former students, colleagues, friends and family gathered at Okeechobee High School to honor the legacy of Mr. Burk, who passed away in 2001 after years of teaching in Okeechobee.
OHS principal Dylan Tedders addressed the crowd at the reception held in the OHS cafeteria.
“There’s no other person who this shop could be named after,” said Mr. Tedders. “In education, we talk all the time about making an impact on your students. You’re seeing that here today with everyone in this room. And I see the same thing in Jason as well.”
Jason Anderson, current teacher of the automotive academy and former student of Mr. Burk, spoke about how he wanted to honor the legacy of Mr. Burk and the way he ran his shop.
“He was always very tough on us,” explained Mr. Anderson. “Looking back now I can understand why he was. A lot has changed over the years, but if he could walk through the door now I’d want him to say this is how he would run things. He’s the reason I came back to teach here.”
Food and drinks were provided during the reception as pictures of Mr. Burk along with current students working in the new shop were displayed on a projector.
Mr. Burk’s daughter, Pamela Hudson, who served as a substitute teacher many times when her father was sick, also spoke before the group and visited the newly dedicated shop.
“Normally buildings are dedicated to people who’ve donated a lot of money, to a business or hospital or what have you,” said Mrs. Hudson. “My dad just had love and passion. For someone to be a teacher with passion and love and to receive such an awesome thing, it just humbles me so much. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. He’d be so proud of this.”