OCSO issues safety tips for back-to-school time

OKEECHOBEE – The 2018-19 academic year is about to begin in Okeechobee County, and public school students begin attendance on Monday, Aug. 13, along with many private schools starting on or about the same time.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office would like to urge motorists, parents/guardians and children to follow the listed safety tips:

• Prepare to leave for school a few minutes early to avoid the rush of traffic.

• Remember to slow down through school zones. Pay close attention to the crossing guards at those intersections.

• Keep a careful watch for children in school zones and on all streets that are in close proximity to schools.

• Pay close attention to school buses. Remember, when a school bus stops and turns on its flashing lights and extends its signs, you must also stop unless there is an unpaved median of at least 5 feet, a raised median or a physical barrier separating your vehicle from the stopped school bus.

• Children should always be instructed to catch the eye and attention of the bus driver when walking in front of the school bus.

Sheriff’s deputies will monitor many of the school zones and associated traffic corridors during the first few weeks of school. Citation amounts vary and could cost you hundreds of dollars. By working together, we can all help make this a safe and happy school year.