NES Studnets of the Week

Feb 22nd, 2018 · by · Comments:

Congratulations to North Elementary School’s students of the week for the week of Feb. 12. Go Tigers! They are: Amiya Sramek, Mabel Sanchez-Rayo, Moises Ahumada, Jessica Jimenez, Rosaleigh Alford, Aubree Madrid, Maylee Cook, Levi Waugh, Gage Thomas, Chloe Corwin, Heidy Mejia-Lopez, Joanna Loredo, Hannah Butler, Deanna Amenold, Bailey Medrano, Cooper Nolte, Kyndra Harrison, Kael Vaughan, Kylar Koedam, Julia Peralta-Escalente, Jazlynn Colon, Anthony Smith, Samaya Palmerin, Jessie Krall, Logan Penny and Aaron Gaucin.

