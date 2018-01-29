NES Students of the Week

Congratulations to North Elementary School’s Students of the week for the week of Jan. 15. They are: Anthony Blix, Stephen Brown, Kamryn Butts, Alex Hernandez, Leyla Whitten, Sofia Pina, Tinley Walker, Payton Barasch, Haydyn Davis, Janessa Yates, Yesenia Ramirez-Romero, Erica Nichols, Dahlia Grzech, Andrew Roehm, Saul Orozco, Ivan Ramirez, Ty Murphy, Kamryn Hackett, Carli McPeak, Trace Ellerbee, Camila Silvestre-Vital, Ohan Simmons, Gavin Bray and Nicholas Woodhouse.
