NES Students of the Week

Congratulations to North Elementary Students of the Week for the week of Jan. 29. They are: Hannah Schoonmaker, Caden Ellerbee, Hadley Ciorrocco, Katie Schoonmaker, Isabella Carter, Maylin Mendez, Adrian Hernandez, Maci Gagliardi, Zaden Spencer, Estrella Jaenz, Chase Stinson, Levi Johnston, Isabella Cisneros, Madison Campbell, John Eric Palmerin, Eselia Torres, Natalia Vidal, Yesenia Gutierrez, Dustin Raulerson, Sarahi Catalan, Passion Combs, Kristin Linzey, Mason Taft, Jaleik Brifil, James Thompson, Carlie Eaton, Reynaldo Garcia, Alex Suarez, Dario Vasquez.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.