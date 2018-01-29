NES Students of the Week
Congratulations to North Elementary School’s Students of the Week for Jan. 8. We are proud of you; go Tigers! Pictured are: Luke Streelman, Alexa Urbina-Romero, Mikilyn Travers, Blake Roberts, Marleni Villegas, Kinsley Vinson, David Bozeman, Talon Lofton, Jace Lindstrom, Erick Quiroz, Jason Niz Mendez, Leslie Cortez, Arthur Sienes, Taylor McQuade, Adriana Mendez-Lopez, Yulisa Hernandez and Qualon Hardy.
