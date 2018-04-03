NES students of the week
North Elementary School student’s of the week for the week of March 19. They are: Jocelyne Toj-Santos, Charles Edinger, Eliza Hortman, Brian Carbonell, Kenzi Brazil, Abigail Silvas, Alondra Gomez, Haydyn Davis, Yesenia Ramirez-Romero, Jacqueline Toj, David Bozeman, Dahlia Grzech, Allison Monjaras, Jason Niz Mendez, Dominik Villegas, Diego Vega, Jackson Holcomb, Makayla Culpepper, Heaven Taggart.
