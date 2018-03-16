NES Students of the Week

Congratulations to North Elementary School’s students of the week for the week of March 5. They are: Jayden Gutierrez, Johnneil Royal, Caden Holland, William Hyatt, Zulaynie Mederos, Maylin Mendez, Gisel Jaimes,Trenton Blackmon, Harper Harwas, Evan Bishop, Dominick Whitten, Logan Whitlock, Jasmin Perez, Ezequiel Armenta, Lillian Jordan, Michele Olvera, Tydarius Thomas, Sarahi Catalan, Alyssa Ramirez, Johanna Lopez, Zechariah Browning, Emery Maggard, Carlos Perez, Taylor McQuade, Samuel McGee, Daniel Gil, Ramon Carbonell.
