NES Students of the Week

Congratulations to North Elementary School’s students of the week for the week of March 12. They are: Kai Gunter, Robert Moore, Kristopher Hatfield, Aldo Ramirez, Irwin Gomez, Vanessa Gil, Sofie Soriano, Santiago Arellano, Pascual Diaz Martin, Makayla Miller, Carson Buckner, Riley Bishop, Maya Szentmartoni, Melisa Lopez-Chilel, Eli Wallace, Ty Murphy.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.