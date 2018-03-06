NES Students of the Week

Congratulations to North Elementary School’s students of the week for the week of February 26. They are: Austin Gregoire, Nicola Ramirez, Gracie Massie, Madison Garcia, Cheyenne Hall, Jaden Cheny, Graciela Sanchez, Mason Branam, Veronica Ramirez, Kiera Osteen, Gaby Sangabriel, Ethan Felkins, Marley Rugnetta, Samantha Carrasco, Kevin Ramirez, Tony Perez, Fernanda Robledo, Lakeishia Brownlee, Madison Ellis, Dionias Ruiz, Corbitt Hays, Jaslene Ponce, Natasha Moore, Catherine Raya, Cristian Chavez.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.