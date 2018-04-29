IRSC graduation ceremonies planned; Okeechobee graduates included

OKEECHOBEE — Next week, Indian River State College (IRSC) will celebrate the largest graduating class in the college’s history — 3,951 graduates. Commencement activities mark the sixth consecutive year that the college’s graduating class has exceeded 3,000 students.
To accommodate the large graduating class, IRSC will hold four commencement ceremonies over two days at the Havert Fenn Center in Fort Pierce:
Thursday, May 3, 2018 — Associate in Arts Degree ceremonies:
• 10 a.m., Associate in Arts Degree graduates with last names beginning A-L.
• 2 p.m., Associate in Arts Degree graduates with last names beginning M-Z.
Friday, May 4, 2018 — Associate in Science/Applied Science &
Bachelor’s Degree ceremonies:
• 10 a.m., Associate in Science/Applied Science Degree graduates
• 2 p.m., Bachelor’s Degree graduates
Congressman Brian Mast, 18th Congressional District of Florida, will serve as Commencement speaker for the May 3 ceremonies. The May 4 commencement addresses will be delivered by James F. McDonnell, Acting Assistant Secretary, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, United States Department of Homeland Security.
Congressman Mast is a decorated military veteran and first-term United States congressman representing the northern portion of Palm Beach County as well as Martin and St. Lucie counties. Prior to his election to Congress, he served in the U.S. Army for more than a decade, earning medals such as the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, the Purple Heart Medal, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
Despite sustaining catastrophic injuries during deployment, including the loss of both of his legs, Mast is steadfast in his service to country and community. Now in Congress, he serves as a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where his priorities include fixing the pressing water quality issues stemming from Lake Okeechobee, and the Foreign Affairs Committee, where he uses his military expertise to help strengthen the safety and security of the United States.
James F. McDonnell is a recognized expert in the area of weapons of mass destruction-related terrorism. After retiring from the U.S. Navy as a commissioned officer with 20 years of service in special operations and counterterrorism, he founded the National Security Programs business unit at Oak Ridge Associated Universities and managed a number of terrorism-related national security activities, including restructuring the technical response by the U.S. to nuclear terrorism threats. Mr. McDonnell has held a variety of senior-level positions with the federal government and in the private sector, including roles with the Senior Executive Service in Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Energy, and the White House. Mr. McDonnell was appointed by President Trump in June 2017 to serve as Director of the DHS Domestic Nuclear Detection Office and in December 2017, was selected to serve as the acting Assistant Secretary for the newly-established DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.
Indian River State College is a public, comprehensive college with a statewide and national reputation for excellence. Located in Florida’s Treasure Coast region, each of the college’s five campuses provide unparalleled educational environments for those residing in St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties. IRSC serves approximately 30,000 students annually and offers more than 100 programs leading to Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate Degrees, Technical Certificates and Applied Technology Diplomas.
During the 2017–18 academic year, 2,412 students earned Associate in Arts degrees; 740 students received an Associate in Science or Associate in Applied Science degree; and Bachelor’s Degrees were conferred to 799 students.
For more information, visit the IRSC website at www.irsc.edu.
For the list of Okeechobee graduates, please see below.
IRSC graduate list
Okeechobee County residents who will receive Bachelor of Science or Applied Science degrees in the Indian River State College Spring 2018 graduation ceremonies include:
Tabitha Lynn Berdie
Victoria Lin Bostic
Tracy Maxine Boswell
Shelby Brady
Jacqueline Marie Carcano
Faveola Hernandez Carrillo
Leslie Hidalgo Cendejas
Erin Nicole Faircloth
Casandra Nicole Helble,
Sh-Nia Keandrea Henderson,
Reina Caballero Jaimez
Kelsey E. Jarriel
Jaymee Devonne Johnson
Krista R. Loschiavo
Janette Montoya
Faunae Roselee Newman
Krystal Rene Payne
Janice Pietro
Ana Maria Rhoden
Nettira P. Ridley
Roshni Macheril Sabuji
Jonathan Paul Schrock
Geromy Eric Sullivan
Jacalyn Taylor Sutton
Marla Renee Thomas, and
Jessica Lee Wisener.
Okeechobee County residents who will receive Associate in Arts degrees include:
Cassandra Rosellanne Adams
Zayon Alderman
Edgar G. Ayala
Bethany Jean Bates
Stephanie Rose Beard
Cynthia Ann Blanco
Tracy Maxine Boswell
Brett Christopher Brown
Carlee Marie Brown
Kailin Aliandra Brown
Kerstin Elise Brown
Yesenia Joanne Castillo
Merydian Ashlynn Causier
Bruce Ryan ChesserSr.
Alexander Bruce Clifford
Hannah E. Collier
Audrey Madison Craig
Hunter Crosswhite
Marvin Cruz
Kaitlynn Anne Dagne
Wyatt Austin Deihl
Julia Kay Depree
Timothy Wayne Farrell
Kylee Nicole Field
Elijah Thomas Finney
Emma Rianne Flowers
Berenice Garcia
Claudia Gomez
Jaime Gonzalez
Rebecca Joanne Griesemer
Megan Riley Hargraves
Carolyn Hernandez
Jose Antonio Hernandez
Julissa Maria Hernandez
Stephanie Jordana Hernandez
Shaun M. Hood
Joshua Franklin Jackson
Reina Caballero Jaimez
Sarah Rose Jansen
Shelby Lynn Kirton
Kaitlyn Cheyenne Land
Trisha Bonita Lara
Ramon LiberatoJr.
Sonia Lopez
Scott Cory Massie
Wendy Lee McEwen
Jacob Andrew McGehee
John Franklin McGehee II
Guadalupe Estrella Medrano
Patrick Brody Milliken
Nickolas Taylor Montero
Jakayla Lache Moore
Jarred Audley Morgan
Katie Lou Muldoon
Sierra Brook Parker
Krystal Rene Payne
Chandler Olan Pearce
Stacie Rebecca Perera
Jared Lee Phares
Amber Lee Quates
Chase Maclane Quesinberry
Cristian Rios
Julissa Rivera
Adela Ruiz Garcia
Haley Samantha Sadler
Shiann Marie Sampson
Julisa Maria Sanchez
Fabiana Santibanez
Ashton Taylor Schoonmaker
Sarah Gayle Seger
Kathryn Lynn Shorter
Hunter Glen Sills
Julian Silvas
Kathy Louise Simmons
Kendyll Alexis Smith
Kent Alan Smith
Brett Austin Spano
Hailey Elizabeth Spearow
Rebecca Emily Starnes
Sara Elizabeth Stip
Cristian Andres Torres
Nicole Beatriz Torres
Maria Laura Verez
Barbara Watson
Yvonne Christine Wilbur, and
Megan Virginia Wilt.
Okeechobee students who will receive Associate in Science or Applied Science degrees include:
Kristian Tadd Acheson
Gloria Baltazar
Cynthia McCullough Barcia
Franklin Edward Baum
Michael Rey Bravo
Wesley Burroughs
Amber Nicole Burt
Justin David Conra
Eleazar Delacruz
Frederick Kyle George
Alexander Christian Hernandez
Tyrone Joseph
Philip William Loveridge
Michael Charles Mayer
Jasmine Isabella Moyett
Marisol Olvera Olguin
Patricia Aguilar Pelayo
Dante Perez
Alexander Pluskot
William Cody Prescott
Tyler W. Rhodes
Eunice Robledo
Maryanne Elizabeth Sheffield
Heather Rene Shireman, and
Leticia Soriano.
To accommodate the large graduating class, IRSC will hold four Commencement ceremonies over two days at the Havert Fenn Center in Fort Pierce:
On Thursday, May 3, for Associate in Arts Degree ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. for Associate in Arts Degree graduates with last names beginning A-L, and at 2 p.m. for Associate in Arts Degree graduates with last names beginning M-Z.
On Friday, May 4, Associate in Science/Applied Science & Bachelor’s Degree ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. for Associate in Science/Applied Science Degree graduates and at 2 p.m. for bachelor’s degree graduates.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.