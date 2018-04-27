Everglades Elementary School Students of the Week

Everglades Elementary School students are achieving excellence in the classroom for the week of April 23 include: (kindergarten) Piper Faughnan, Yamilet Serrano, Joab Herrera, Alexa Harper, Marisol Mejia-Garcia, Isabella Rodriguez-Tijerina, Jacob Garcia; first, Melany Valdez, Guadalupe Gutierrez, Addison Moore, Taylor Edwards, Tristen Bailey, Xavier Mayfield, Yovanny Castaneda, Alejandra Martinez, Nicole Ruiz; second, Kara Richards, Harmony Hunt, Garett Eames. Abid Ahnaf, Karen Soto, Brianna Urbina. Autumn Starnes, Riley Palomino, Geraldine Martinez, Eduardo Martinez; third, Miller Molloy, Saul Betanzos, Marteze Daniels, Olivia Perez, Elijah Buhlmaier, Victoria Partridge, Mackenzie Halcomb, Karma Gansert, Daisy Evans, Logan Ashley, Makayla Rathbun, Dagoberto Perez, Jarrod Moctezuma, Ty’Leighia Thomas; fourth, James Landaverde, Victor Sandoval-Quintero, Adrian Espinoza-Ruiz, Emoni Taylor, Karissa Woods, Lisette Ruiz-Garcia; Jasmin Garcia, Javier Yanez, Stephen Rueda, Christopher Lyons; fifth, Grayson Blackman, Danika Harden, Amber Laster, Brittany Boone, Adriana Santibanez, Victor Brito. Congratulations to these outstanding students.
