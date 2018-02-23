EES Students of the Week

Everglades Elementary School students are achieving excellence in the classroom for the week of Feb. 20 include: kg, Piper Faughnan, Bradley Rincon Bosley, Izaiah Smith, Aiden Terry; first, Sophia Rodriguez, Yancelin Flores, Daisy Coffee; second, Emmily Valdez, Geraldine Martinez-Duran, Lynette Ateno-Estrada; third, Dale Shorey, Yareli Serrano, Alfredo Medrano, Rhyle Fernandez, Miller Molloy; fourth, Adrian Talamantez, Jesania Jackson, Noe Santiago, Marisol Jaramillo Hernandez, Serenity Alomar; fifth, Kaden Burke, Jorge Villegas, Brianna McGriff, Abigail Mata. Congratulations to our many outstanding students.
