EES Students of the Week

Everglades Elementary School students are achieving excellence in the classroom for the week of Feb. 12 include: kg, Alice Wright, Joselyn Hernandez, Ashan Adil; first, Noemy Garcia, Kimberleigh Shorey; second, Emalie Taylor, Dominic Rosa, Nia Oglesby, Adrian Villegas-Lombera; third, Osbiel Luna, Joe De Leon, Lucas Hicks, Kati Floyd; fourth, Kalvin Deleon-Vincente, Cecilia Meza, Cordeazia Kilgore, Tyger Armstrong; fifth, Leonardo Flores, Merideth Schoenwalder, Amber Laster, Madison Acree. Congratulations to our many outstanding students.
