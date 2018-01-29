EES Students of the Week

Everglades Elementary School Assistant Principal Jenni Ellis is pictured with Everglades Students of the Week for the week of Jan. 9: kindergarten, Esmeralda Bucio Pelcastre, Noah Olivares; first, Eva Garcia, Marisol Alcantara, Tiffany Evans, Anthony Varnell, Taylor Nolan, Kyler Bartoe; second, Josue Mejia, Jade Tarbox, Joseph Shorey, Isabella Roberson; third, Savannah Acree, Dominic Ramirez-Hernandez, Arturo Delgado, Brayden Brown; fourth, Malachi Hernandez, Ramses Esquivel, Ezequiel Gutierrez, Marek Stanley; fifth, Paul Pupo, Tieler Truax, Taylor Padgett and Drake May. Congratulations to our many outstanding students.
